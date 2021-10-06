ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.08% of ABM Industries worth $181,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ABM Industries by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 70,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 2,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.