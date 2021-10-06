ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €13.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,594. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

