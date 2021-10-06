Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $242.10

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 242.90 ($3.17), with a volume of 899091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.10 ($3.27).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 312 ($4.08).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

