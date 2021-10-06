Acacia Research Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,359 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 651% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 792,065 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 11,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $295.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

