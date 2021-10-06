Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACRS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 2,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,955. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.