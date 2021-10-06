Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,523 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.64% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,618,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

ACRS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

