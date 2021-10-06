ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACNB stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ACNB has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.12.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $3,730 and sold 2,268 shares valued at $64,448. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACNB by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 275,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth $3,381,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth $1,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ACNB by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.