ACoconut Achieves Market Capitalization of $570,534.55 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $570,534.55 and approximately $92,069.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00045595 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

