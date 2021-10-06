Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $19.91 on Wednesday, hitting $196.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.21.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

