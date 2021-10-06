Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.10% of Acushnet worth $113,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

GOLF traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.