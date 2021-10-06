Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $151.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,739. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

