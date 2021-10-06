adbank (ADB) Market Cap Achieves $1.86 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, adbank has traded up 32% against the dollar. adbank has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $206,538.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00239154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00102929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

