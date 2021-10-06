AdEx Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.23 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00254632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00109272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012011 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,291,677 coins and its circulating supply is 130,849,201 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

