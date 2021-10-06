Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is KDI Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 5.2% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $570.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $635.48 and its 200-day moving average is $565.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

