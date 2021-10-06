Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,050.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,312 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,982 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $76,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

