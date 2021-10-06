Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $570.00. 91,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $271.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $635.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

