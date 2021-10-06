Adshares Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.08 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Adshares has a total market cap of $23.08 million and $181,342.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,757 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

