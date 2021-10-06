Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.86. 4,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,465. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $220.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

