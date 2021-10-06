Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. 202,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

