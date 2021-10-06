Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,535. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

