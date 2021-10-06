Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,220,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,876.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

FDIS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,134. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25.

