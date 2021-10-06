Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 23,422 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. 140,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,744. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

