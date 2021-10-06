Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 379 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $396.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,077. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.71 and its 200 day moving average is $361.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

