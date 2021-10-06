Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 6,152 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

