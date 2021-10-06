Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,011. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

