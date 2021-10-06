Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.73. 234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,982. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

