Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 184.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. 33,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,618. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

