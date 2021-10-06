Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.19. 19,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,580. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

