Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,675. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

