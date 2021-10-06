Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Kroger by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 853,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 291,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 135,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

