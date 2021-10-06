Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,795. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

