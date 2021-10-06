Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Trading Down 0.1%

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.