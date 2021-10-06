Aeon Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Aeon has a market cap of $6.63 million and $16,364.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.22 or 0.00515723 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

