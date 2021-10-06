Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 17,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 226,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
