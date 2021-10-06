Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 17,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 226,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $166,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.