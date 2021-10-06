Aeternity Price Tops $0.10 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Aeternity has a market cap of $34.85 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,437,436 coins and its circulating supply is 344,616,492 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

