Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.13% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $329,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

