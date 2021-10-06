AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.27. 4,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.5627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 10.43%.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

