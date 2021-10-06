Aion Price Up 14% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $79.47 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.87 or 0.99926470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00329063 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00230757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.62 or 0.00545815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 133.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,664,557 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

