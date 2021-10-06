Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:AIRT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. Air T has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $482,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

