Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,569 shares of company stock worth $327,035,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.63. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

