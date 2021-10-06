Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKYA) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 13th

Akoya Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AKYA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 13th. Akoya Biosciences had issued 6,580,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $131,600,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $5,097,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

