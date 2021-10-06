Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $177.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.70 million and the lowest is $174.34 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $158.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $714.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

