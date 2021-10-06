Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. Albany International has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Albany International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.