Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.34. 5,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 60,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a P/E ratio of -94.49 and a beta of -0.01.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

