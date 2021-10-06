Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

ALBO stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

