Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,916,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.41% of Alcoa worth $303,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

