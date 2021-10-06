Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Up 1.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.47. 26,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 17,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 346,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 31.46% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

