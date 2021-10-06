Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.19% of Alkermes worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. 806,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,513. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

