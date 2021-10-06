Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Allegion worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. 6,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,934. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.