AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $286,889.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $286,889.00 and $420.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.